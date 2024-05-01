SUBSCRIBE
Agenus Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

May 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in immunology-based therapies for cancer, received notice from NASDAQ on April 30, 2024, that the Company has regained compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Accordingly, the Company now satisfies all requirements for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the matter is now closed.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer and infectious diseases with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company’s mission is to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

