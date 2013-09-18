Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) to Participate in Brain Cancer Vaccine and Immunotherapy Discussion on September 23rd Webcast

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, chairman and CEO of Agenus, will participate in a webcast, titled “Glioblastoma – Brain Cancer: The Next Generation of Therapies,” being sponsored by ProActive Capital Group on Monday, September 23, 2013 at 12 noon ET. The webcast will feature two medical experts in the field of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in a moderated discussion of immunological approaches for the treatment of brain cancer:

•Andrew T. Parsa, MD, PhD, Michael J. Marchese Professor and Chair, Department of Neurological Surgery at Northwestern University School of Medicine

