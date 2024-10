LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN) announced today that it has restructured and extended the maturity of its 8.00% senior secured convertible notes to August 31, 2014. These notes have an aggregate current principal amount of $34 million and originally had a maturity date of August 30, 2011.