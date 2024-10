LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN) reported today its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2011. The company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.7 million, or $0.28 per share, basic and diluted, for the third quarter of 2011, compared with a net loss attributable to common stockholders in the third quarter of 2010 of $5.9 million, or $0.36 per share, basic and diluted.