Agenus Completes $115 Million Non-Dilutive Royalty Transaction With Oberland Capital

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immunology company discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancers and other diseases, today announced a $115 million non-dilutive royalty transaction pursuant to a Note Purchase Agreement with an investor group led by Oberland Capital Management, LLC (Oberland Capital). Agenus intends to use the proceeds from this transaction to advance its immuno-oncology programs.

