After Rough 2016, Markets To Open For Emerging Biotech

The story of emerging biotechs in 2016 has been varied. Biotech stocks started the year off by tanking after two years of a wide-open IPO window and record funding levels. The market eventually leveled off, but then biotech stocks took another downturn in October as election jitters set in. On Nov. 9, biotech became a whole new world with lots of prospects.

Amid that rollercoaster ride for investors, the landscape for emerging biotechs and the drivers behind success remain the same. The small companies drawing the most attention are those that are doing things once thought to be science fiction, including CAR-T immunotherapies, CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing and GLP-1 pumps.