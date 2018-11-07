Affordable Healthcare In Oulu Closer Than Ever: Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy Significantly Invests In Oulu Biologics Production Site

Oulu, October 9, 2018 – In Oulu, the Finnish-based group PARAS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS FINLAND OY is currently enhancing its GMP, quality systems and production facilities for biopharmaceuticals – also known as biologics – with significant investments in new infrastructure and equipment. These facilities will offer a state of the art, automation production facility to customers with the latest automation in biologics production, with increased employment opportunities over the next 2-5 years.

“In recent years, we have been continuously expanding our research & development and contract manufacturing capacity for biopharmaceuticals in Oulu. More recently, the companyhas invested over €6.0 million in new equipment upgrades and product development, which has enhanced Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ ability to develop and manufacture recombinant products in microbial systems. The new, modern production equipment is further enhancing the site, making our company meet stringent needs of regulatory compliance.”, explained Dr. Ashesh Kumar, CEO & Director: Biologics and Licensing.

The new equipment includes, among other things, automation systems for process control, upgradation of a speciality designed lyophilization and protein purification systems including AxiChrom & BPG columns. Furthermore, analytical capabilities were expanded with LC-MS-MS, GC-MS, HPLCs and new microbiology laboratory systems and equipment for process optimization and product characterization and validations. An automation system (LIMS) was installed in the analytical laboratory on efforts towards GLP/GMP compliance.

As a result, Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ Oulu site is fully equipped to supply the fast-growing market for biologics. Future-oriented therapeutic agents now make up 25 percent of the global pharmaceuticals market. Dr. Mark Jackson said, “The improvements will help in creating better technologies, thereby resulting in more affordable healthcare”.

About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is a Finnish biopharmaceuticals company started in 2012. Comprising of protein scientists, bioprocess engineers and technologists, Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ team has strong experience in developing biologics in a most efficient manner.

Company main activities & offerings are in 3 major areas:

Contract development & microbial biologics manufacturing (CDMO) – Company offers small scale (10L), medium scale (150L) & large scale (750L or more) production services.

Development & Licensing of Biosimilars – Paras Biopharmaceuticals has developed and is now offering the following Biosimilars: Recombinant Teriparatide (Forteo Biosimilar), Recombinant Anakinra (Kineret Biosimilar), Analog Insulin Aspart, Recombinant Rasburicase (Elitek / Fasturtec Biosimilar) and Recombinant Romiplostim (N-plate Biosimilar). Paras Biopharmaceuticals has achieved efficient and cost-effective technologies for production of biosimilars. These developments are based on Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ proprietary platform which includes Diabrid® Technology, Noblecleav® Technology and Biomultifold® Technology.

Recombinant Bioprocess Enzymes – Paras Biopharmaceuticals has developed and is offering Recombinant Bioprocess enzymes. These include Recombinant Enterokinase (RapidEK®) & Tev Protease (RapidTEV®) which are used in the cleavage of fusion proteins.

The company’s facility is for the production of recombinant products in microbial strains. The production set up has a total floor area of 25,000 ft2 and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft2. Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.

