SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

Aeolian Biotech to Present at the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

February 1, 2023 | 
1 min read

Aeolian Biotech Corp. today announced that Tyler Martin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aeolian, will present a Company overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 10:15 am ET. The conference is being held at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City, February 6-7, 2023.

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aeolian Biotech Corp. today announced that Tyler Martin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aeolian, will present a Company overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 10:15 am ET. The conference is being held at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City, February 6-7, 2023. Investors interested in arranging a meeting with company management can do so as registered conference participants through the BIO CEO & Investor Conference website at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference/sessions or by emailing Ian Frost at Ian.Frost@Westwicke.com.

Aeolian’s presentation may be accessed from the Company’s website at www.aeolianbiotech.com.

About Aeolian Biotech Corp.

Aeolian is committed to the development of an improved pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to address the threat of circulating and emerging pneumococcal serotypes.

Contacts

Peter Vozzo
ICR Westwicke
Office: 443.213.0505
Cell: 443.377.4767
Peter.Vozzo@Westwicke.com

Source: Aeolian Biotech Corp.

Events Nebraska
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Oncology tracker over the Chicago skyline
ASCO24: Sanofi Reports Sarclisa Combo’s Fatality Reduction in Multiple Myeloma
May 31, 2024
 · 
21 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff