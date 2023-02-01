Aeolian Biotech to Present at the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Aeolian Biotech Corp. today announced that Tyler Martin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aeolian, will present a Company overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 10:15 am ET. The conference is being held at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City, February 6-7, 2023.
LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aeolian Biotech Corp. today announced that Tyler Martin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aeolian, will present a Company overview at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 10:15 am ET. The conference is being held at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City, February 6-7, 2023. Investors interested in arranging a meeting with company management can do so as registered conference participants through the BIO CEO & Investor Conference website at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference/sessions or by emailing Ian Frost at Ian.Frost@Westwicke.com.
Aeolian’s presentation may be accessed from the Company’s website at www.aeolianbiotech.com.
About Aeolian Biotech Corp.
Aeolian is committed to the development of an improved pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to address the threat of circulating and emerging pneumococcal serotypes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005700/en/
Contacts
Peter Vozzo
ICR Westwicke
Office: 443.213.0505
Cell: 443.377.4767
Peter.Vozzo@Westwicke.com
Source: Aeolian Biotech Corp.