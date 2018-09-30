Adocia to Present Five Abstracts at the 54th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes

Lyon, France September 26, 2018 – 6:00 pm CET – Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of approved proteins, today announced that five abstracts featuring applications of its BioChaperone® platform technology have been accepted for presentation at the 54th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) being held October 1-5, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

“We are excited to share data on the advancement of our key BioChaperone programs in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes at the EASD Annual Meeting, one of the most important and well-respected venues in the field,” commented Dr. Olivier Soula, Deputy General Manager and Director of R&D at Adocia. “These data illustrate the breadth of applications that our Biochaperone technology can support and highlights its potential to bring clinical benefit and improve lives for people living with diabetes.”

Details of the five accepted abstracts are presented below:

Oral Presentation #57: The ultra-rapid insulin BioChaperone Lispro shows favourable pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics compared to faster insulin aspart and insulin aspart in insulin pumps

Presenting Author: Dr. Grégory Meiffren

Session: OP10 “Where, when and hows of rapid acting insulins”

Date and Time: Tuesday, October2, 2018 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: Heubner Hall

Poster #811: BioChaperone® technology enables the development of pramlintide-prandial insulin combinations

Presenting Author: Dr. Rémi Soula

Session: PS 068 faster acting insulins: state of the art

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Location: Poster Halls

Poster #815: Pooled analysis of clinical trials investigating the pharmacokinetics (PK) of ultra-rapid insulin BioChaperone Lispro vs lispro in subjects with type 1 and type 2 diabetes

Presenting Author: Dr. Tim Heise

Session: PS 068 faster acting insulins: state of the art

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Location: Poster Halls

Poster #816: BioChaperone 222, the new excipient enabling the ultra-rapid BioChaperone Lispro formulation, is completely absorbed and rapidly excreted after subcutaneous injection

Presenting Author: Dr. Olivier Soula

Session: PS 068 faster acting insulins: state of the art

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Location: Poster Halls

Poster #818: Better postprandial glucose control with BioChaperone Combo than with lispro Mix25 or separate glargine and lispro (G+L) administrations in subjects with type 2 diabetes

Presenting Author: Dr. Theresa Herbrand

Session: PS 068 faster acting insulins: state of the art

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 1:15 PM - 2:15 PM

Location: Poster Halls

About the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting

The EASD Annual Meeting is one of the largest meetings dedicated to the latest developments and insights in diabetology. The meeting attracts key opinion leaders, company executives, scientists, physicians, researchers, nurses and students interested in diabetes and related subjects. The goal of the EASD Annual Meeting is to encourage excellence in diabetes care through advances in research and education.

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia’s portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring six clinical-stage products. Additionally, Adocia recently expanded its portfolio to include the development of treatments of obesity and short bowel syndrome.

The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application. Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes five novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone® Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone® Combo), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet® U100), and a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (BioChaperone® Pramlintide Insulin). It also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone® Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Adocia preclinical pipeline includes combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone® Glargine GLP-1) for the treatment of diabetes, a ready-to-use combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist BioChaperone® Glucagon GLP1) for the treatment of obesity and a ready-to-use aqueous formulation of teduglutide (BioChaperone® Teduglutide) for the treatment of short bowel syndrome.

Adocia and Chinese insulin leader Tonghua Dongbao recently entered into a strategic alliance. In April 2018, Adocia granted Tonghua Dongbao licenses to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle-Eastern territories. The licensing included 50 million dollars upfront and up to 85 million dollars development milestones, plus double-digit royalties on sales. In June 2018, Tonghua Dongbao agreed to manufacture and supply active pharmaceutical ingredients insulin lispro and insulin glargine to Adocia globally, excluding China, to support Adocia’s portfolio development in these territories.

Adocia aims to deliver “Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.”

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

