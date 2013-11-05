SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

ADial Pharmaceuticals Announces Strategic Partnership With Cato BioVentures

November 5, 2013 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 4, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADial Pharmaceuticals (ADial) announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Cato BioVentures. Under the terms of the agreement, Cato BioVentures will invest up to $1.8 million in ADial, and Cato Research, an affiliate of Cato BioVentures, will serve as the preferred contract research organization for ADial’s clinical trials of AD04, ADial’s drug for the treatment of alcohol addiction in patients with selected genotypes.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Alliances
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Bladder Cancer
Gilead Withdraws ADC Trodelvy in Bladder Cancer After Trial Failure
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac