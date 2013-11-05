ADial Pharmaceuticals Announces Strategic Partnership With Cato BioVentures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 4, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADial Pharmaceuticals (ADial) announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Cato BioVentures. Under the terms of the agreement, Cato BioVentures will invest up to $1.8 million in ADial, and Cato Research, an affiliate of Cato BioVentures, will serve as the preferred contract research organization for ADial’s clinical trials of AD04, ADial’s drug for the treatment of alcohol addiction in patients with selected genotypes.

