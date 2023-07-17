Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Positive Topline Results from First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of ACU193 for Early Alzheimer’s Disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), will hold a conference call today to discuss the positive topline results from the Phase 1 INTERCEPT-AD trial of ACU193, the first clinical-stage AβO targeting antibody therapy in early AD. To read more about the results, please see the press release here.

Conference Call Details

Acumen will host a webcast presentation and conference call for analysts and investors today, July 17, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the topline data from the INTERCEPT-AD clinical trial. The webcast will feature members of Acumen’s leadership team as well as Steven DeKosky, M.D., Deputy Director of the McKnight Brain Institute at the University of Florida and member of Acumen’s scientific advisory board, and Lawrence Honig, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the New York State Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease at Columbia University and an INTERCEPT-AD trial investigator.

To participate in the live conference call, please register using this link. After registration, you will be informed of the dial-in numbers including PIN.

The webcast audio will be available via this link.

An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.acumenpharm.com.

About ACU193

ACU193 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble AβOs, which Acumen believes are the most toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, ACU193 aims to directly address a growing body of evidence indicating that soluble AβOs are a primary underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer’s disease. ACU193 has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About INTERCEPT-AD

INTERCEPT-AD is a Phase 1, U.S.-based, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability, and establishing clinical proof of mechanism, of ACU193 in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Sixty-five individuals with early AD (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) enrolled in this first-in-human study of ACU193. The INTERCEPT-AD study consists of single-ascending-dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending-dose (MAD) cohorts and is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and target engagement of intravenous doses of ACU193. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT04931459.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen, headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with clinical operations based in Carmel, IN, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

