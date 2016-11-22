2 Excellent Dividend-Paying Drug Stocks To Add To Your Portfolio

Critical comments from the Democratic Party regarding high drug prices had placed a dark cloud above the health care sector. But the sector has rallied following Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election.

Some of the larger players in the sector are excellent income opportunities. With large drug pipelines and diverse market reach, companies such as AbbVie (ABBV) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) should be able to pay nice yields for years to come.

Drug company AbbVie is one of the larger industry players, with a market cap of $96.37 billion and 28,000 employees. Its recent success is due in part to sales of Humira, a treatment for severe, chronic psoriasis.