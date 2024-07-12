SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

10x Genomics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

July 12, 2024 
PLEASANTON, Calif., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The company will host a public conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world’s understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Media: media@10xgenomics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10x-genomics-to-report-second-quarter-2024-financial-results-on-august-8-2024-302195451.html

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.

