Zynex, Inc. Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead their comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with ZYXI’s management to build upon their investor relations and shareholder communication program designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community.

Quinn Callanan, CFA, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will assist ZYXI in all corporate and financial communications facets, including coordinating investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial media outlets. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors.

Mr. Callanan stated, “We at MZ are eager to work with Zynex to help them achieve their mission of improving the quality of life for patients in pain. Zynex operates in an exciting market with substantial growth opportunities. The company has a track record of revenue growth while maintaining gross margins similar to SaaS companies. We believe there is a fundamental valuation gap, and we’re looking forward to working with the management team to deliver the investment opportunity to a broader audience.”

Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO of Zynex, stated, “Zynex is focused on delivering shareholder value by continuing the profitable growth in its of pain management division and developing and selling the next generation of patient monitoring equipment. We believe that having MZ as a partner will assist in this goal by broadening our reach within the investment community and achieving a fair valuation. We look forward to working with Quinn and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues to drive growth and building long-term value for our shareholders.”

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one–stop–shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients’ business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory – providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

MZ Contact

Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

ZYXI@mzgroup.us

+949 694 9594

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-inc-engages-mz-group-to-lead-strategic-investor-relations-and-shareholder-communication-program-301872422.html

SOURCE Zynex

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:ZYXI