Genetown

ZSFab Announces First U.S. Clinical Use of InterConnect™ 3D Printed Ti Lumbar Interbody System

June 4, 2024 | 
2 min read

ZSFab Inc., a leading expert in digitally structured materials and 3D printed orthopedic devices, proudly announces the first clinical utilization of its recently launched InterConnect™ 3D Printed Ti Lumbar Interbody System.

Spine surgeons Dr. Daniel Harwell and Dr. Michael Thambuswamy of the Oklahoma Spine & Brain Institute successfully completed the first three spinal surgeries at Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital, utilizing ZSFab’s digitally structured P-TLIF interbody cages designed with state-of-the-art porous titanium. The implants, featuring a unique combination of triply periodic minimal surface (TPMS) and stochastic lattice structures, are designed to enhance osseointegration and promote faster, more robust fusion by mimicking the natural architecture of bone.

“ZSFab specializes in creating implants that better harmonize with the patient’s biomechanics by addressing issues like load distribution, stress on adjacent segments, and construct stability,” says David Ma, PhD, Director of Research and Development for ZSFab. “To help ensure lasting stability, our optimized designs also help promote beneficial elastic deformation within the lattice structures to induce mechanical stress, activating osteoblasts for new bone growth and achieving a more efficient fusion process.”

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Drs. Thambuswamy and Harwell for their trust in our technology,” states ZSFab’s CEO, Jing Zhang, PhD. “Their pioneering use of our P-TLIF interbody cages marks a significant milestone in advancing spinal surgery. Surgeon partnerships like theirs are invaluable; they not only help bring innovative solutions to the market but also provide critical feedback, driving the continuous evolution of our products to benefit patients worldwide.”

Dr. Harwell remarks, “ZSFab’s digital design and optimization platform for implants incorporates clinical needs from the early research phase. I believe this approach enhances innovation efficiency and ultimately ensures excellent long-term patient outcomes.”

Dr. Thambuswamy adds, “I am impressed by ZSFab’s expertise in innovating implant products. As one of the earliest users of their cervical and lumbar cages, I look forward to seeing more groundbreaking products from them that will benefit our patients.”

ZSFab is a Greater Boston, Massachusetts-based spine and orthopedic devices company, founded in 2017, that designs, additively manufactures, and markets products for spine and orthopedic surgery. ZSFab is developing unique, high-performing solutions that integrate their software tools, advanced modeling and optimization methods, and 3D-printing technology. For more information, please visit www.zsfab.com.

For media inquiries, please contact David Ma, PhD, at info@zsfab.com or +1 617-468-8665.


Massachusetts
