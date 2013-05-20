SUBSCRIBE
Zogenix, Inc. and Battelle to Present Positive, New Data Demonstrating Value of Needle-Free Injection for Biologics

SAN DIEGO and COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZGNX) and Battelle Memorial Institute today announced new data supporting the value of the DosePro® needle-free injection technology in the delivery of biologics. The positive, new data will be presented in four poster presentations, including two posters co-authored by MedImmune, LLC, the worldwide biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca plc, and Zogenix; and two posters co-authored by Battelle and Zogenix, at the 2013 American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) National Biotechnology Conference, May 20-22, 2013 in San Diego.

