Zai Lab to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates on August 6, 2024

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 7, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET (8:00 p.m. HKT)

SHANGHAI, China & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and recent corporate updates, after the closing of the U.S. equity markets on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET (8:00 p.m. HKT).

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Listeners may access the live webcast by visiting the Company’s website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Participants must register in advance of the conference call.

Details are as follows:

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIaccafead4b094cf191720bf5d03048c6

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Dial-in details will be in the confirmation email which the participant will receive upon registering.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious disease, and neuroscience. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

