XVIVO enters into a strategic collaboration with MTJ Aviation to strengthen organ procurement services in the US

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV) A strategic collaboration agreement has been signed between XVIVO and MTJ Aviation, an American medical flight services company. The agreement comes as a positive development following the decision to integrate STAR Teams under the XVIVO brand. Reliable transportation is becoming increasingly important for transplant centers following recent changes in organ allocation policy in the US. With escalating logistical complexity and associated costs, there is an unmet need for streamlined and effective operations. XVIVO addresses this challenge together with MTJ Aviation through the establishment of joint hubs of operations across the US East Coast and Midwest. Each hub will have a dedicated surgical team and light jet exclusively available for XVIVO’s US operations.

With the collaboration agreement in place, XVIVO’s organ procurement service will guarantee predictable and reliable transportation for organ procurement by co-locating surgical personnel with dedicated aircrafts, a completely unique offer. Transplant clinics deciding to use XVIVO’s service will reduce the complexity of their logistics and lower their transportation costs. At the same time, XVIVO will be able meet the increasing demand for their organ procurement service in a sustainable way. The first dedicated joint hub is currently operational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with two additional hubs expected to be operational during the second half of the year in St. Louis, Missouri and Tampa, Florida. The hubs have been strategically chosen to provide coverage for all present organ procurement customers. Future hubs will open as XVIVO’s organ procurement service expands to new geographies.

“The MTJ Aviation medical transportation team is passionate about our mission of helping save lives, and therefore a collaboration agreement with XVIVO felt like a natural next step for us. Combining our vast experience in flying donor organs and surgical teams with XVIVO’s expertise in organ recovery and preservation - we believe this partnership can change the game for organ recovery in the US, benefitting all of XVIVO’s customers” says Todd Moore, President MTJ Group of Companies.

“Being the preferred partner in the transplant process means that you need to be innovative, find the right partners and always regard your customers’ challenges as your own. With this partnership we are not just addressing the present situation in the US, but also building for future growth and expansion. We are happy to partner with MTJ Aviation, their experience and dedication will serve our customers and patients in an excellent way”, says Christoffer Rosenblad, XVIVO CEO.

