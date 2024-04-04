SUBSCRIBE
Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 4, 2024 | 
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present at the 23rd Annual Needham (Virtual) Healthcare Conference taking place April 8-11, 2024.

Company Fireside Chat Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time
Webcast: Register here
Presenters: Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer
Sherry Aulin, Chief Financial Officer

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of people living with neurological and psychiatric disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:
For Investors:
Chad Fugere
Vice President, Investor Relations
(857) 675-7275
investors@xenon-pharma.com

For Media:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Corporate Affairs
(604) 484-3353
media@xenon-pharma.com


