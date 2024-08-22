Xcelerate, Inc. Announces Commencement of the Nationalization Process for its PCT International Patent Applications

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2024 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:"XCRT”) today announced the commencement of the nationalization process for its two PCT international patent applications, PCT/US2023/015755 and PCT/US2023/016194. These international patents correspond to the US utility patent applications US 18/187,352 and US 18/189,441 filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The key innovation provided by these patents is the introduction of a new “first-person view” to the surgical theatre. This technology integrates cameras directly into surgical tools in order to allow the surgeon to follow and perform the procedure from his tool’s perspective. We believe this introduction of the “first-person view” has the potential to significantly boost the precision and speed of a surgical procedure, as well as reducing the size of the surgical site. As an additional potential benefit, the technology integrates surgical site illumination and allows for the projection of targeting markers.

Mike O’Shea, Xcelerate’s CEO stated “In addition to our efforts to uplist our common stock for listing on Nasdaq, we are also focusing on the nationalization of our medical device patents. The nationalization of these patents is a significant advancement in Xcelerate’s mission to leverage non-medical engineering advancements and intellectual property for clinical and medical care. Mr. O’Shea continued by stating “We are looking forward to using the European Unitary Patent Application Process for the first time. Unitary Patent Applications have been possible since June 2023 and allow filers to cover 17 member states of the European Union (EU) with a single application. This includes the EU’s three largest economies: Germany, France, and Italy. Other markets which will be covered include China, Ireland, Japan, and Mexico.”

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. In 2022, we expanded this business plan to include the marketing and sale of over-the-counter healthcare products. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.xcelerate.global.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

