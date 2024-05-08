Women’s Health: Where Politics and Science Meet

12 billion dollars⁠: one of the boldest women’s health research moves an administration has made for women’s health research. On a global scale, this has caused countries and sovereign states to start investing in women’s health.

But in the United States, the funding is not guaranteed. It depends on congressional approval, which is complicated during an election year. As the United States continues to grapple with politics and science meeting, the global healthcare sector is already beginning to reframe the language and invest in women’s health research.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, ⁠⁠⁠BioSpace⁠⁠⁠

Guests

⁠⁠⁠Sans Thakur⁠⁠⁠, Founder and Chairwoman of ⁠⁠⁠Tower Capital⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠Chia Chia Sun⁠⁠⁠, Chief Commercial Officer at ⁠⁠⁠Fab Biopharma⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠Elisa Cascade⁠⁠⁠, Chief Product Officer of at ⁠⁠⁠Advarra⁠⁠⁠

Shawana Moore, Medical Advisor on the ⁠⁠⁠Advisory Council for Healthy Women⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠Katie Schubert⁠⁠⁠, President and Chief Executive Officer of the ⁠⁠⁠Society for Women’s Health

