What’s Happening with These Biotech Stocks? -- Aeterna Zentaris, Affimed, Agenus, and Agios Pharma

Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com monitors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS), Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO). These stocks belong to the Biotechnology sector, which harnesses biological processes to create technologies and products for a wide variety of challenges -- from expanding crop sizes to treating disease.

Aeterna Zentaris

On Monday, shares in Summerville, South Carolina headquartered Aeterna Zentaris Inc. saw a slight decline of 0.06%, ending the day at $1.69. The stock recorded a trading volume of 70,819 shares. The Company’s shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 9.00%. Moreover, shares of Aeterna Zentaris, which engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women’s health, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.18.

On March 05th, 2018, Aeterna Zentaris announced the appointment of James Clavijo as CFO, effective that day. Mr. Clavijo joins the Company from Tri-Source Pharma, where he most recently served as CFO.

Affimed

Shares in Heidelberg, Germany headquartered Affimed N.V. ended the day 2.17% lower at $2.25 with a total trading volume of 634,191 shares. In the previous three months, the stock has gained 18.42%. The Company’s shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 25.30% and 12.57%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Affimed, which focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally, have an RSI of 56.82.

On March 08th, 2018, Affimed announced that Dr. Adi Hoess, CEO, will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on March 14th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the conference presentation can be accessed through the "Events" section on the "Investors & Media" page of the Company's website.

Agenus

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Lexington, Massachusetts headquartered Agenus Inc. finished 1.39% lower at $5.67. A total volume of 1.91 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.48 million shares. The stock has surged 52.83% in the last month, 56.63% over the previous three months, and 37.45% over the past year. The Company’s shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 34.11% and 41.05%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Agenus, which focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer, have an RSI of 68.74.

On March 07th, 2018, Agenus announced that it will release its Q4 and full-year 2017 financial results before the market opens on March 15th, 2018. In connection with the earnings release, Company executives will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and provide an update.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 225,427 shares at the end of yesterday’s session. The stock closed the day 0.68% higher at $84.52. The Company’s shares have advanced 13.82% in the past month, 38.94% in the previous three months, and 61.79% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 13.19% and 33.28%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Agios Pharma, which engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the US, have an RSI of 63.54.

On February 15th, 2018, research firm SunTrust reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the Company’s stock with an increase of the target price from $80 a share to $101 a share.

On February 15th, 2018, Agios Pharma announced that the US FDA has accepted the Company's New Drug Application for ivosidenib for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with an isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 mutation. The FDA's Priority Review status accelerates the review time from ten months to a goal of six months from the day of filing acceptance and is given to drugs that may offer major advances in treatment or may provide a treatment where no adequate therapy exists.

