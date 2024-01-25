What can biopharma expect from the job market?

Following a challenging year of layoffs and limited funding, Chantal Dresner, VP of Marketing at BioSpace, discusses the findings of our most recent ⁠Employment Outlook Report⁠ including unemployment, anticipated job search activity, hiring trends and current workforce sentiment.

Guest

Chantal Dresner, VP of Marketing, BioSpace

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

