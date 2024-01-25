SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Employer Resources

What can biopharma expect from the job market?

January 25, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights, Chantal Dresner

BioSpace’s Lori Ellis and Chantal Dresner discuss anticipated job market trends for 2024 including unemployment, anticipated job search activity and hiring trends.

Following a challenging year of layoffs and limited funding, Chantal Dresner, VP of Marketing at BioSpace, discusses the findings of our most recent ⁠Employment Outlook Report⁠ including unemployment, anticipated job search activity, hiring trends and current workforce sentiment.

Guest

Chantal Dresner, VP of Marketing, BioSpace

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iheart

Labor market Podcasts
BioSpace Insights
Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie