ABOUT THE WEBINAR

Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs (QARA) has transitioned from the factory floor to the boardroom, assuming a pivotal role in market access. As companies seek to introduce innovative therapeutic solutions worldwide, navigating divergent regulations becomes paramount. Moreover, the advent of AI and other technologies necessitates that QARA professionals possess a broad knowledge base. Join our webinar to explore strategies, best practices, and the evolving landscape of QARA in today’s dynamic market.

Key Learnings:

1. The complexity of the environment

2. The advancements of product solutions

3. Disruptions to the industry

4. The role of technology is the enabler

5. Future possibilities