Genetown

Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming September 2022 Investor Conferences

September 6, 2022 | 
1 min read

Vor Bio, a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:50 pm ET
Location: Sheraton Hotel, New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (Hybrid)
Fireside chat: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 8:30 am ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Baird’s 2022 Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside chat: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:50 am ET
Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit
Fireside chat: Friday, September 30, 2022
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com


