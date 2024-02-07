Vor Bio to Participate in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Vor Bio today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat and host virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat and host virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.
Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 10:00 am ET
Location: Virtual
A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.
About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.
Contact:
Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com