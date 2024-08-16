SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q2 2024 conference call

August 16, 2024 


Oslo, Norway, 16 August 2024

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its second quarter and YTD 2024 results on Friday 23rd of August 2024. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day; Friday 23rd of August at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The second quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v93s3oau

Telephone conference (online registration):
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe6d25489e7ce45c18e8661e4d04d1d9a

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com


About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.


Europe Earnings
