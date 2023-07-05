Visiox Pharma Expands Executive Team with the Appointment of Sanjay Malieckal as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately funded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic drugs to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options, today announced the expansion of its commercial team with the appointment of Sanjay Malieckal as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, who brings over two decades of ophthalmic commercial experience. “Sanjay’s appointment marks a significant milestone achievement for Visiox,” said Ryan Bleeks, Chief Executive Officer. “His proven commercial experience in building teams and launching products is critical as we realize the potential of the expected commercialization of our portfolio.” “I am thrilled to join the Visiox team where we will focus on advancing treatments for patients and eyecare providers. My goal is to build a strong commercial culture and capabilities that will drive successful launches in the near term,” stated Sanjay Malieckal. Sanjay Malieckal joins with a proven ophthalmic track record in commercial readiness. His success in building teams to develop and execute successful product launches establishing strong market positions is evident from notable products including UPNEEQ®, DEXYCU®, BROMSITE®, LOTEMAX® GEL, and VYZALTA®, and will serve as a competitive advantage for Visiox. His reputation and deep relationships are a result of an extensive career with leading eyecare companies including RVL Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Sun Ophthalmics, and Bausch and Lomb. About Visiox Visiox is a privately funded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic candidates to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options. Each day is an opportunity for us to disrupt and revolutionize the current market to maximize patient and physician satisfaction. As an agile business partner, we will achieve this through a high level of collaboration with all eye care professionals. PDP-716 (brimonidine) 0.35% is a once daily brimonidine with TearAct™ technology for glaucoma expected to launch in early 2025. TearAct™ is a patented technology that involves the use of resin microparticles in a complex suspension form to improve the dosing frequency from TID to QD, prolonging the release of drug by reducing the immediate exposure and providing a slow, consistent, and sustained exposure. Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world, it is estimated that over 3 million Americans have glaucoma but only half of those know they have it.1 SDN-037 (difluprednate) 0.04% is a twice daily topical difluprednate corticosteroid utilizing TJMä (Tight Junction Modulation) micellar platform that involves micelles to modulate the tight junctions (TJs) providing powerful post-surgical control of inflammation in a clear solution enabling convenient dosing with a proven active ingredient. SDN-037 is expected to launch mid-2025. Cataract extraction is the most frequently performed eye surgery in the U.S. It accounts for 70% of all ocular surgeries. 50 million people are projected to have cataracts in the U.S. by 2050.2 PDP-716, SDN-037, TearAct™, and TJM™ delivery technology were licensed by Visiox from Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. For more information, please visit Visiox Pharma or LinkedIn. The Eye Diseases Prevalence Research Group, Arch Ophthalmol. 2004; Prevent Blindness America Ocular Surgery Procedures: Market Scope, 2019 Corporate Contact

