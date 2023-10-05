SUBSCRIBE
Vesigen to Present at the 2023 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa

October 5, 2023 | 
1 min read

Vesigen Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that Paulash Mohsen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2023 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa on October 12 at 9:15 AM PT in Carlsbad, CA.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Vesigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing a novel non-viral delivery platform for gene editors, RNA, and protein-based therapeutics, today announced that Paulash Mohsen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2023 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa on October 12 at 9:15 AM PT in Carlsbad, CA.

A livestream of the presentation will be available to registered attendees within the conference virtual platform.

About Vesigen Therapeutics

Vesigen Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a novel, non-viral delivery technology for gene editing, RNA, and protein-based therapeutics. Vesigen’s patented technology, called ARMMs (ARRDC1 Mediated Microvesicles), can be used to precisely deliver a wide range of payloads to a unique set of tissue and cell types. Vesigen has demonstrated highly efficient in vitro and in vivo functional delivery of a range of payloads across multiple cell types and is committed to developing transformative medicines that address current unmet medical needs. ARMMs were discovered and engineered into a drug delivery system at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

For additional information visit www.vesigen.com.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Adam Bero, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
abero@kendallir.com

Source: Vesigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Events Massachusetts
