Verona Pharma: Result of General Meeting

January 5, 2012 | 
1 min read

5 January 2012 - London, UK - Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP.L), the biotechnology company dedicated to discovering new drugs for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases, announces that all of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

The General Meeting was called pursuant to the notice of general meeting issued to shareholders on 8 December 2011 detailing the Company’s proposal to raise approximately £3.25 million by way of a placing of new shares. Approximately £2.18 million of the gross proceeds were raised within the Company’s existing share issuance authorities. The balance of approximately £1.07 million was conditional, inter alia, upon shareholder approval at the General Meeting today and admission of the new shares to trading on AIM.

Admission of the new shares to trading on AIM is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on 11 January 2012.

For more information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc

Clive Page, Chairman

Michael Walker, CEO

Tel: 020 7863 3300

info@veronapharma.com

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding / Nick Field

Tel: 020 7220 1650

Chris.fielding@WH-Ireland.Co.UK

College Hill

Melanie Toyne Sewell / Gemma Howe

Tel: 020 7457 2020

verona@thecollegegroup.com

