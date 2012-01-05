Verona Pharma: Result of General Meeting

5 January 2012 - London, UK - Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP.L), the biotechnology company dedicated to discovering new drugs for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases, announces that all of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

The General Meeting was called pursuant to the notice of general meeting issued to shareholders on 8 December 2011 detailing the Company’s proposal to raise approximately £3.25 million by way of a placing of new shares. Approximately £2.18 million of the gross proceeds were raised within the Company’s existing share issuance authorities. The balance of approximately £1.07 million was conditional, inter alia, upon shareholder approval at the General Meeting today and admission of the new shares to trading on AIM.

Admission of the new shares to trading on AIM is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on 11 January 2012.

