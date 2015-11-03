Verona Pharma Presents At BIO-Europe Partnering Conference

3 November 2015, Cardiff – Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP.L), the drug development company focused on first-in-class medicines to treat respiratory diseases, announces its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jan-Anders Karlsson, will be presenting at BIO-Europe partnering conference to be held at the International Congress Center (ICM) Munich, Germany, 2-4 November 2015. Verona Pharma will present today at 11.15am. The presentation will focus on Verona Pharma’s lead development programme, RPL554. The presentation will be made available on the Company website: www.veronapharma.com

BIO-Europe is Europe’s largest partnering conference serving the global biotechnology industry.

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma plc is a UK-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative prescription medicines to treat respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cystic fibrosis.

Verona Pharma’s lead drug, RPL554, is a first-in-class drug currently in Phase II trials as a nebulized treatment for acute exacerbations of COPD in the hospital setting. The drug is a dual phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3/4 inhibitor and therefore has both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects, which are essential to the improvement of patients with COPD and asthma.

Verona Pharma is also building a broader portfolio of RPL554-containing products to maximize its benefit to patients and its value. This includes the very significant markets for COPD and asthma maintenance therapy. The Company is also exploring the potential of the drug in different diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, where it is in pre-clinical testing and has recently received a Venture and Innovation Award from the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

