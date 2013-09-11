Verona Pharma: Post ERS Briefing - 16th September

September 11, 2013 -- Verona Pharma is creating a specialty respiratory company focused on high value, “first-in-class” medicines for niche indications in the hospital setting. The Company currently has two innovative drugs in the mid-stages of clinical testing. The lead compound, RPL554, is an inhaled drug initially being developed for hospitalized patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) but also has a potential in chronic treatment of the disease as well as asthma. The second drug, VRP700, is also delivered by inhalation and is being initially developed for chronic, severe cough which occurs as a symptom of a number of serious underlying lung diseases. Both molecules are believed to operate through unique mechanisms of action.

The meeting will discuss the development of Verona Pharma’s products and the key challenges facing the respiratory drug industry today in developing novel drugs that address unmet medical needs in a cost effective manner.

• Welcome and Introduction

Jan-Anders Karlsson, CEO, Verona Pharma

• News from ERS

o Anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator effect of a novel inhaled dual PDE3/4 inhibitor, RPL554, a unique “first-in-class” drug for the treatment of severe COPD

Professor Dave Singh, Professor of Clinical Pharmacology and Respiratory Medicine, Institute of Inflammation and Repair, University of Manchester

o Evaluation of the efficacy of VRP700 as a treatment for chronic severe cough

Professor Clive Page, Professor of Pharmacology and Director of the Sackler Institute of Pulmonary Pharmacology in the Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, King’s College London

• Verona Pharma’s Strategy

Jan-Anders Karlsson

• Q&A

