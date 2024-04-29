SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Vedanta Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 29, 2024

April 29, 2024 | 
Vedanta Biosciences today announced that members of its executive team will participate at the following investor conferences.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Vedanta Biosciences, a clinical-stage company that is developing a potential new category of oral therapies based on defined bacterial consortia, today announced that members of its executive team will participate at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium
Date: Monday, May 6, 2024
Virtual 1x1 meetings only

The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference
Dates: May 13-14, 2024
Presentation: Tuesday, May 14 at 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY

About Vedanta Biosciences

Vedanta Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead assets are potential first-in-class oral therapies – VE303, soon to begin a Phase 3 registrational trial for prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection, and VE202, in a Phase 2 trial for treatment of ulcerative colitis. Vedanta’s pipeline has been built using the company’s industry-leading product engine for the development of therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria grown from pure clonal cell banks. The product engine, supported by broad foundational intellectual property, includes one of the largest libraries of bacteria isolated from the human microbiome, vast clinical datasets, proprietary capabilities in consortium design, and end-to-end CGMP manufacturing capabilities at commercial launch scale.

Contacts

Media
Nichole Bobbyn
+1 774 278 8273
nichole@tenbridgecommunications.com

Investors
Chris Brinzey
+ 1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

Source: Vedanta Biosciences

Events Massachusetts
