Unveiling the Future of Oncology: Specialized Teams at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Target Advanced Cancer Treatments

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is proud to announce an initiative aimed at revolutionizing cancer care – the introduction of designated FCS Disease Site Teams for late-phase research and the subsequent formation of the FCS Disease Site Committee. With an unwavering commitment to excellence in cancer research and treatment, FCS is setting a new standard in personalized care by dedicating specialized teams to focus on specific cancer types in late-phase studies.

Led by FCS world-renowned medical oncologists and hematologists and supported by a multidisciplinary team of experts, each Disease Site Team is set to address the unique challenges and intricacies associated with different types of cancer, specifically in late-phase research. These efforts will complement the early-phase research completed at each of FCS’ Drug Development Units (DDUs) with oversight by FCS Director of Drug Development Manish R. Patel, MD. By concentrating their expertise and resources, these site-specific teams are poised to drive groundbreaking advancements in the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer in its advanced stages.

“We believe that by channeling our collective knowledge and resources into specialized teams for late-phase research, we can accelerate progress in bringing promising therapies to patients who urgently need them,” said Lucio N. Gordan, MD, president & managing physician at FCS. “The Disease Site Committee embodies our commitment to providing unparalleled care and pushing the boundaries of oncology research.”

The Disease Site Teams will focus on a range of cancer types, including but not limited to breast cancer, gynecologic, gastrointestinal, skin and thoracic cancers in late-phase studies. Each team will leverage superior technologies, collaborate closely with FCS’ research partner Sarah Cannon Research Institute and participate in clinical trials to pioneer innovative approaches in cancer care for patients at advanced stages of the disease.

“Our goal is to improve outcomes for patients facing advanced cancer and contribute to the global fight against cancer in its many forms,” added FCS Medical Director of Late-Phase Research Bradley J. Monk, MD. “Through these specialized teams, we aim to uncover new insights, develop novel therapies, and ultimately transform the landscape of oncology.”

As part of its commitment to transparency and patient-centered care, FCS will regularly communicate updates and findings from the Disease Site Committee. Through shared knowledge and collaboration, the statewide practice is upholding its mission of providing patient-centered care and inspiring hope powered by science and innovation.

For more information about the FCS Disease Site Committee, please visit: https://flcancer.com/clinical-trials-team/.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

