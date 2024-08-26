Trinity Biotech Announces Increased Orders for TrinScreen HIV and Raises Guidance For 2024 Sales

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on human diagnostics and diabetes management solutions, including wearable biosensors, today announced that it has received substantial additional orders for TrinScreen HIV. As a result of this strong demand and the successful scaling of production capacity, the Company is now increasing its expected 2024 sales revenue for TrinScreen HIV to approximately $10 million, up from $8 million previously.



John Gillard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Biotech, said, “Trinity has had a long history of supplying its rapid HIV tests to markets with the greatest need, and we are pleased to have scaled up our manufacturing capacity to meet the increased demand for TrinScreen HIV. Also, as a company with a strong presence in infectious disease, we have also increased our manufacturing capacity for our U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) cleared viral transport medium, FlexTrans™, in anticipation of potential increased customer demand due to the recently declared World Health Organization (WHO) Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for Mpox. We will continue to look for opportunities to contribute to diagnostic testing for this global health threat.”

Forward-Looking Statements

About Trinity Biotech

