TriLink BioTechnologies Launches CleanAmp(TM) 7-deaza-dGTP for GC-rich Target Amplification

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2010 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink), a leading provider of custom nucleic acid-based products, today announced the launch of an innovative Hot Start solution for the PCR amplification of problematic GC-rich sequences, CleanAmp 7-deaza-dGTP.

When DNA targets high in GC-content are amplified, PCR product formation can often be compromised by inadequate strand separation and the propensity for complex secondary structure formation. The use of standard 7-deaza-dGTP is a notable method for overcoming this problem. TriLink has developed CleanAmp 7-deaza-dGTP, an elegant fusion of the secondary structure reducing nucleotide analog 7-deaza-dGTP and TriLink’s CleanAmp dNTP Hot Start technology. CleanAmp 7-deaza-dGTP is available individually for amplification of routine GC-rich targets or as the CleanAmp 7-deaza-dGTP Mix which is recommended for more challenging targets with higher GC-content.

“Genetic disease diagnosis commonly involves the detection of GC-rich sequence elements, which have remained a stumbling block in the advancement of personalized medicine. CleanAmp 7-deaza-dGTP is our contribution to advancing this science. We hope it will become an invaluable tool,” stated CEO, Richard Hogrefe.

“The amplification of bacteria with high GC-content, such as the pathogenic mycobacterium, is essential for the diagnosis of many deadly diseases such as tuberculosis and leprosy. CleanAmp 7-deaza-dGTP shows promise for the diagnosis of these diseases and the possibility for earlier treatment,” stated Scientific Investigator, Natasha Paul.

Visit www.trilinkbiotech.com/cleanamp to learn more.

About TriLink

TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 75 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

