TriLink BioTechnologies Awarded European Patent for CleanAmp™ Primers

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2011/PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink), a leader in manufacturing high quality oligonucleotides and nucleoside triphosphates, announced today the award of their CleanAmp Primer patent by the European Patent Office (EPO Patent no. 2032714).

First launched in March of 2008, CleanAmp Primers pioneered TriLink’s CleanAmp line of next generation Hot Start PCR products. The technology consists of thermolabile chemical modifications which allow for primer-based Hot Start activation in PCR. These modifications prevent primer extension at the lower temperatures of PCR set up and manipulation, eliminating primer dimer and mis-priming events. The performance of CleanAmp Primers can be applied to critical applications such as molecular diagnostics, forensics, detection of infectious agents and gene expression validation.

TriLink sought patent protection in Europe in 2007, filing the patent application titled Chemically Modified Oligonucleotide Primers for Nucleic Acid Amplification with the European Patent Office (EPO), under the patent application number 0777161.6, now EPO Patent no. 2032714, published on March 16, 2011.

Gerald Zon, co-inventor, commented, “CleanAmp Primers provide flexibility for use with either low-cost polymerases, or to further enhance performance of other PCR components, such as Hot Start polymerases or TriLink’s CleanAmp dNTPs, in especially demanding applications.”

“The CleanAmp Primers are the foundation of the CleanAmp product line, and paved the way for the innovative solutions of CleanAmp dNTPs and CleanAmp 7-deaza-dGTP. They continue to inspire us as we apply our nucleic acid chemistry expertise to build unique molecular biology tools,” stated Richard Hogrefe, CEO of TriLink.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 85 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

