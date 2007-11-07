TriLink BioTechnologies Announces Supplier Agreement with Applied Biosystems

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink Biotechnologies today announced that it has signed a service agreement with Applied Biosystems to supply reagents for Applied Biosystems’ recently launched next-generation genetic analysis platform, the SOLiD(TM) System.

As part of the agreement, TriLink is providing Applied Biosystems with custom dye-labeled oligonucleotides, or chemically synthesized nucleotides, which are used as part of the DNA sequencing process.

“Working with best-in-class suppliers like TriLink has enabled us to develop the most robust, accurate, and highest-throughput genetic analysis platform available to help our customers take advantage of the emerging applications for next-generation DNA sequencing,” said Kim Caple, vice president and general manager for Applied Biosystems’ next-generation sequencing business.

“We are proud that Applied Biosystems has chosen TriLink to be the supplier of the oligonucleotides used in the SOLiD(TM) system,” said TriLink CEO, Dr. Richard Hogrefe.

About TriLink

TriLink Biotechnologies, Inc. manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates, and synthesis reagents for the research, diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, it offers radiolabeling services for pharmacokinetic studies, custom chemistry, contract research services, and ISO and QSR compliant cGMP production facilities. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 55 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at http://www.trilinkbiotech.com.

