TriLink BioTechnologies Announces License Agreement with Biofortuna Ltd.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink) announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with Biofortuna Ltd. (Biofortuna) for use of CleanAmp dNTPs in Biofortuna’s freeze dried in vitro diagnostic PCR kits. Biofortuna is developing a range of unique HLA diagnostic kits which will address the transplantation, blood grouping, disease identification and pharmacogenetic markets. The first product line is targeted for the SSP (sequence-specific primer) transplantation market.

CleanAmp dNTPs gave Biofortuna a viable alternative to the more commonly-used approaches to Hot Start PCR. Biofortuna was able to improve the specificity of their genotyping assays by replacement of the standard dNTPs with CleanAmp dNTPs.

“Combining CleanAmp dNTPs with our novel lyophilisation methods creates the ultimate in high quality easy-to-use PCR assays. All Biofortuna freeze-dried kits are self-contained, including polymerase: to perform the test, all the customer has to do is add DNA to the assay and then PCR. Inclusion of CleanAmp dNTPs allows us to create accurate, reproducible and simple diagnostic kits, that greatly improve the quality of clinical testing and patient care,” said Biofortuna CEO, Dr. Mike Bunce.

“CleanAmp dNTPs greatly help our production process and allow us to produce quality products. An added benefit is that our kits are environmentally friendly; the kits are stable at ambient temperature and therefore do not require fridges, freezers, thermal protection or cool packs during shipping or storage,” said David Charvill, Biofortuna Operations Director.

“CleanAmp dNTPs offer a unique approach to Hot Start activation in PCR by chemical modification of the essential DNA polymerase substrate, the dNTPs. This versatile reagent can be used with different DNA polymerases and a variety of assay formats. We are pleased to provide CleanAmp dNTPs for the advancement of Biofortuna’s technology,” said Dr. Natasha Paul, TriLink Scientific Investigator.

“The ability to provide emerging companies with a cost-effective, easy-to-commercialize solution for high stringency PCR kits was the main driving force behind the development of our CleanAmp Products. We are excited to see our collaboration with the innovative people at Biofortuna come to fruition,” said TriLink CEO, Dr. Richard Hogrefe.

