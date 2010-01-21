TriLink BioTechnologies Announces Distribution Agreement with Nacalai USA, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink), has entered into an agreement with Nacalai USA, Inc., a San Diego based manufacturing and marketing company, for the distribution of TriLink’s modified nucleic acid products in Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

“We are excited about the opportunity to introduce TriLink’s cutting-edge technology to the Japanese scientific research community. We believe TriLink’s unique CleanAmp(TM) products will bring us a new business in the Japanese market,” commented Toshi Ono, VP and COO at Nacalai USA.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp(TM) PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 75 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at http://www.trilinkbiotech.com.

