Toshiba America Medical Systems’ Vantage Titan 3T MR Solves Patient and Clinical Challenges

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Body imaging becomes clearer and clinicians are able to diagnose diseases in a timely manner more accurately using Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.’s Vantage Titan™ 3T MR. Toshiba will showcase its Titan 3T MR system at this year’s Society of Computed Body Tomography & Magnetic Resonance (SCBT-MR) annual meeting in Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 12-16, 2013. Toshiba’s Titan 3T MR produces whole-body images unlike any other 3T MR. It is equipped with advanced multi-phase RF transmission technology that reduces troublesome dielectric shading artifacts. The Titan 3T MR is ideal for hospitals that require advanced MR imaging capabilities without having to sacrifice quality body images.

