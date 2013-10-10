SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

Toshiba America Medical Systems’ Vantage Titan 3T MR Solves Patient and Clinical Challenges

October 10, 2013 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Body imaging becomes clearer and clinicians are able to diagnose diseases in a timely manner more accurately using Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.’s Vantage Titan™ 3T MR. Toshiba will showcase its Titan 3T MR system at this year’s Society of Computed Body Tomography & Magnetic Resonance (SCBT-MR) annual meeting in Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 12-16, 2013. Toshiba’s Titan 3T MR produces whole-body images unlike any other 3T MR. It is equipped with advanced multi-phase RF transmission technology that reduces troublesome dielectric shading artifacts. The Titan 3T MR is ideal for hospitals that require advanced MR imaging capabilities without having to sacrifice quality body images.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Arizona
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
BioMidwest
Top 5 Companies Hiring in Illinois
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Business
AbbVie Raises 2024 Profit Outlook, Reports Strong Q1 Sales for Skyrizi and Rinvoq
April 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Drug Development
Lilly’s Donanemab Data Energizes Alzheimer’s Sector, Safety Concerns Remain
May 4, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac