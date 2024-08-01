To Further Advance Gene Therapy Research, Industry Pioneer Jim Wilson is Forming Two Independent Companies Dedicated to Genetic Medicine

As a result, Wilson’s historic and groundbreaking career at the University of Pennsylvania will transition as he spearheads new entities

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, James Wilson, MD, PhD, director of the Gene Therapy Program (“GTP”), Rose H. Weiss Professor and Director of the Orphan Disease Center, and professor in the Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (“Penn”), announced that he will be founding two new companies formed in part from a transition of Penn GTP functions to the new companies.

This transition is driven by the desire to ensure that the many groundbreaking discoveries made at GTP over 30 years are translated into effective treatments that will be accessible to all patients globally. As a result of this transition, Dr. Wilson will be stepping down as Director of the Gene Therapy Program, to dedicate his full attention to these new and promising entities.

GEMMA Biotherapeutics (“GEMMABio”), a new therapeutics company, will serve as the research and innovation arm to speed the research of and global access to life-changing advanced therapies for those living with rare diseases. Franklin Biolabs, a new genetic medicines contract research organization (CRO), will be the services and production arm, providing comprehensive solutions from discovery to development and distribution for the global genetic medicines industry. While operated independently, GEMMABio and Franklin Biolabs will both conduct their global work from the greater Philadelphia area with an international network extending to the UK, Brazil, South Korea and more. Funding for GEMMABio is coming from a syndicate of several investors and investment groups, while funding for Franklin Biolabs is coming from one investor.

“Forming these two new entities is the next step to accelerate the future of gene therapy and deliver therapeutics to patients significantly faster,” said Dr. Wilson, who will serve as CEO of GEMMABio and Chairman of Franklin Biolabs. “I have deep appreciation for my colleagues at GTP whose critical contributions to advancing the science have gotten us to this exciting day, and will continue to be essential as we embark on the next chapter for gene therapy.”

Dr. Wilson added: “I am also extremely grateful to the University of Pennsylvania for its unwavering support throughout my career, and particularly in this latest endeavor which will assure that those most in need around the world will be able to access transformative genetic medicines.”

Having started his work in gene therapy nearly 40 years ago, Dr. Wilson was recruited to Penn in 1993 and created the first and largest academic-based program in gene therapy. His laboratory discovered a family of viruses from primates called adeno-associated viruses (AAV) that could be engineered to be very effective gene transfer vehicles. These “vectors” have become the technology platform of choice and have set the stage for the recent resurgence of the field of gene therapy.

Dr. Wilson has also been active in facilitating the clinical and commercial development of these new gene therapy platforms through the establishment of eight biotechnology companies. His research has been focused on rare inherited diseases, ranging from cystic fibrosis to dyslipidemias to a variety of neurologic disorders and liver metabolic diseases, and on addressing these unmet needs for patients in marginalized populations. To date, his team’s accomplishments include 3 FDA-approved AAV-based gene therapies, 40+ active programs in development, 95 patents on gene therapy-related technologies, and first-in-patient studies in 15 different diseases.

“Patients with rare and orphan diseases – and their families, who are often desperate for help – have always been Jim’s priority and motivation, and the Orphan Disease Center has grown to be a world-class organization under his leadership,” said George Weiss, Founding Donor of the Orphan Disease Center of the University of Pennsylvania. “I have been proud to support the life-changing work that Dr. Wilson and his team of experts have conducted at Penn. It is incredibly impressive that he worked collaboratively with many parties to find a creative, patient-focused solution to amplify the impact and reach of the Gene Therapy Program going forward.”

The majority of the GTP’s current employees will be offered positions at one of the two companies, and the companies plan to hire additional roles in the next 18+ months.

