Titans Gather, Future Embarks: The GenScript Biotech Global Forum coinciding with the 2024 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco to Convene 20+ KOLs, Exploring Disruptive Transformations and Infinite Opportunities in GCT

NANJING, China, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological advancements continuously empower the life sciences. Gene and cell therapy (GCT), as breakthrough treatments, are turning the once-unreachable dream of curing many diseases into reality. Recently, the world’s first CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing therapy received market approval, marking another significant milestone in human biomedical progress.

GenScript Biotech corporation has always stood on the shoulders of giants, looking to the future. The company’s dedication to fostering the development of the GCT industry has never ceased. On January 10, 2024, the GenScript Biotech Global Forum will once again kick off in San Francisco. This time, The Forum will continue to unite forces from all sides and join hands with global colleagues to chart the future of the cell and gene therapy industry.

The rapid expansion of the global biopharmaceutical market offers tremendous growth potential and is driving the continuous improvement of the global drug regulatory framework. In this context, the regulatory policies and latest trends in the GCT field set by the FDA are of particular importance. Peter Marks, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) will make his keynote speech at the GenScript Biotech Global Forum. He will provide an in-depth discussion on the future trends of GCT regulation from a global perspective, offering attendees an excellent platform to understand the FDA’s latest policies and regulatory trends in this field.

In addition, the GenScript Biotech Global Forum will shine with stars. Leaders from international pharmaceutical giants, FDA officials who decide the fate of new drugs, and powerful figures in the capital sector will gather together. Over 20 KOLs and C-Level executives from biotech companies are prepared. At this forum, we will witness future trends and directions, and experience the power and charm of science. Let’s sharing insights with global peers, discussing the future, and jointly forging a bright tomorrow for GCT!

Spotlight One: Gene Editing Luminaries Analyze Industry Future Trends

To drive the prosperity and advancement of an industry, innovation and ambition from its leaders are essential. David Liu, one of the pioneers of gene editing, who has a wealth of experience and outstanding achievements in the field, will come to San Francisco in January 2024 to deliver a keynote speech at the GenScript Biotech Global Forum. At the forum, David Liu will share cutting-edge knowledge and profound insights into gene editing and other areas, explore new possibilities in gene editing, and provide inspiration and guidance for the practical application of CRISPR technology.

In the roundtable discussions, the forum will focus on the topic of “Next-generation Gene Therapy,” addressing numerous key issues and challenges, such as the prospects of the latest gene-editing technologies and applications, the current state and challenges of developing gene therapy drugs for rare diseases, the commercialization and translation of gene therapy technologies, as well as how to transform research findings into practical clinical applications to drive market development and transform the healthcare sector.

Ken Prentice, VP & Head of Process and Product Development at Shape Therapeutics, will moderate this session. Derek Hicks, CBO of Intellia Therapeutics, a pioneering company in CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing development; Devyn Smith, CEO of Arbor Biotech; Stanley Qi, Scientific Founder of Epic Bio; Alex Goraltchouk, COO of Remedium Bio, among others, will unlock innovative applications of CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing and explore potential paths for next generation gene therapy products.

Spotlight Two: Cell Therapy TOP Leaders Discuss Path to Commercialization

“No access to medication,” “unaffordable treatments,” and “inapplicability,” these dilemmas make it seem as though a price tag has been secretly placed on the value of life, an issue that warrants deep reflection by us all. Currently, cell therapy still faces challenges such as effective targeting in solid tumors, complexity in production and manufacturing, and barriers in clinical implementation, making the market accessibility and path to commercialization difficult.

At the forum, Simone Fishburn, Editor-in-Chief of the globally renowned biopharmaceutical innovation media BioCentury, will engage in dialogue with industry giants such as Ying Huang, CEO of Legend Biotech; Adrian Bot, CSO and Executive VP of R&D at Capstan Therapeutics; Lekha Mikkilineni, Assistant Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine; Kanti Thirumoorthy, Senior VP of Technical Operations at Neogene Therapeutics and others, to jointly review the commercialization process of the industry, share practical experiences, and explore breakthroughs in CAR-T commercialization.

Spotlight Three: Top Venture Capital Experts Anticipate Industry Development Pulse

Biopharmaceuticals, an evergreen industry, is significant for both the length and quality of human life and is a focus of the capital market. With the gloom of the ‘capital winter’ gradually dissipating and incremental funds flowing into the market, attention to biopharmaceutical is increasing.

As one of the hotspots in the biopharmaceutical field, what are the development trends in GCT financing? What strategies are beneficial for obtaining sustained investment in new drug development? How to view the challenges faced by the investment returns in the GCT industry? Looking forward to the next five years, which types of products in the GCT field are more likely to become the next wide-scale clinical application after CAR-T?

At this forum, many investment magnates will make appearances, Vincent Xiang, Managing Partner and Founder of 7G BioVentures, will moderate this session, accompanied by other distinguished panelists, including Konstantinos Aprilakis, Partner at Deerfield Management, Yi Shi, Founder and Managing Partner at Lilly Asia Ventures, Josh Resnick, Senior Managing Director at RA Capital Management, John Mendlein, Executive Partner at Flagship Pioneering, Keith Crandell, Co-Founder and Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners, and others. They will provide in-depth analysis of future investment trends in the GCT industry, which is highly prospective for the industry’s future development.

On January 10, 2024, we cordially invite you to join us in San Francisco for the GenScript Biotech Global Forum. In this era full of opportunities and challenges, join industry leaders to explore this exciting journey together.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is the world’s leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms including the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the industrial synthetic products platform, and the integrated global cell therapy platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech’s business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Korea, and Belgium. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products for over 200,000 customers.

As of June 30, 2023, GenScript Biotech had more than 6,400 employees globally. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns a number of intellectual property rights, including over 240 patents, over 900 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of “make people and nature healthier through biotechnology”, GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of June 30, 2023, 85,100 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech’s services and products.

For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech’s official website

https://www.genscript.com

