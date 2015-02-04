SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

The Bruckner Group Release: Payer And Value Proposition Expert David Balekdjian To Speak At Massbio’s Policy Leadership Breakfast On February 4, 2015

February 4, 2015 | 
1 min read

MassBio and The Bruckner Group are pleased to announce that David Balekdjian, CEO of The Bruckner Group, will be speaking in a panel discussion at MassBio’s Policy Leadership Breakfast in Boston on February 4, 2015 entitled “Challenges Facing Innovators in this Era of Healthcare Reform.” David Balekdjian, the panel’s payer and value proposition expert, will be speaking about the challenges biopharmaceutical companies are facing from payers and what companies can do to overcome them.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Job Trends
Massachusetts’ Life Sciences Job Growth Slows, but 10-Year Outlook Remains Strong: Report
June 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin