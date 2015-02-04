The Bruckner Group Release: Payer And Value Proposition Expert David Balekdjian To Speak At Massbio’s Policy Leadership Breakfast On February 4, 2015

MassBio and The Bruckner Group are pleased to announce that David Balekdjian, CEO of The Bruckner Group, will be speaking in a panel discussion at MassBio’s Policy Leadership Breakfast in Boston on February 4, 2015 entitled “Challenges Facing Innovators in this Era of Healthcare Reform.” David Balekdjian, the panel’s payer and value proposition expert, will be speaking about the challenges biopharmaceutical companies are facing from payers and what companies can do to overcome them.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.