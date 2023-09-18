SUBSCRIBE
TELA Bio to Participate in the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

September 18, 2023 | 
TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) today announced that the Company will participate in the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase.

TELA’s management is scheduled to present at the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase at 9:30 am ET on September 21st, 2023. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.
TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@telabio.com


