TELA Bio to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

July 25, 2024 | 
MALVERN, Pa., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference.

TELA’s management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference at 10:30 am ET on August 14th, 2024. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.
TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@telabio.com

