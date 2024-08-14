Teknova Introduces Proprietary Express-Tek℠ Production Service and Expanded Manufacturing Grade Options to Expedite Novel Therapy Development

Express-TekSM Production enables customers to have their products enter production in days instead of weeks, significantly shortening turnaround time



New manufacturing grade, RUO+, provides a seamless and cost-effective option for customers as they transition from RUO to GMP

HOLLISTER, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today launched two new offerings to provide customers with increased product customization options: Express-TekSM Production, to expedite the manufacturing and delivery of critical customer reagents, and a new manufacturing grade, RUO+, that enables customers to scale efficiently from discovery through process development and into clinical manufacturing.

“Our focus is to make solutions possible for our customers, and our thoughtful team continues to find innovative and impactful ways to help make therapeutic development easier and faster,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the launch of our most recent offerings, we’re providing even more ways for our customers to customize and tailor their reagent manufacturing and accelerate the introduction of novel therapies. Express-Tek Production enables custom products to enter production in days instead of weeks. Teknova is already a leader in turnaround time for custom reagents, and we know how important it is for our customers to get critical products as quickly as possible. And, with Express-Tek, customers have our guarantee – if we don’t hit our date, then we’ll cover the expediting fee.”

Express-Tek Production is an expedited, proprietary service offering for customers with compressed timelines that reduces overall turnaround time of custom products by an average of two weeks, without compromising quality. By opting to pre-order raw materials, select prioritized manufacturing to secure the next spot in line for production, or choose expedited shipping options, Express-Tek Production helps customers get the products they need as soon as possible, guaranteed.

“We’re also introducing a new manufacturing grade to provide our customers with additional flexibility as they scale from research through commercialization,” continued Mr. Gunstream. “This new grade, called ‘RUO+’, is unique to Teknova and combines research-grade flexibility with clinical-grade production. We’ve heard from our customers that not having the right manufacturing grade at the right time can slow down their development by complicating process or technology transfer. The availability of RUO+ will allow them to scale seamlessly as they work towards a clinical trial.”

Teknova’s new manufacturing grade, RUO+, is an efficient and cost-effective solution that bridges the gap between research- and clinical-grade production. With RUO+, custom reagents are manufactured using the same validated facilities, equipment, and processes as GMP-grade products, providing comparable quality without the added documentation and testing requirements that GMP demands. The addition of RUO+, alongside Teknova’s pre-existing research- and GMP-grade options, equips novel therapy developers with a complete range of manufacturing grades for wherever they are in the clinical development pipeline.

Both Express-Tek Production and RUO+ are available starting today. Customers can select and include either offering as part of the custom reagent order process, which can be initiated by phone, email, or by using Teknova’s online custom order form.

For more information about Express-Tek Production, click here.

For more information about Teknova’s manufacturing grades, including RUO+, click here.

ABOUT TEKNOVA

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of novel therapies.

Investor Contact

Matt Lowell

Chief Financial Officer

matt.lowell@teknova.com

+1 831-637-1100

Media Contact

Jennifer Henry

Senior Vice President, Marketing

jenn.henry@teknova.com

+1 831-313-1259