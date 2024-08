BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwire - April 01, 2008) - Technest Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: TCNH), a world-class 3D imaging company transforming state-of-the-art technology into real world products, will debut its new line of EARCAD™ imaging products at AudiologyNOW!, the 20th anniversary convention of the American Academy of Audiology (AAA) in Charlotte, North Carolina, April 2-5, 2008.