Tandem Mobi Insulin Pump Now Compatible with Dexcom G7 CGM

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529812588/en/

Tandem Mobi insulin pump from Tandem Diabetes Care is now compatible with Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tandem is now the only company that offers people living with diabetes two insulin pump options that connect with both Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, providing more choice in how they manage their diabetes. Tandem’s #1-rated2 t:slim X2™ insulin pump was the first AID system to feature Dexcom G7 integration, as announced in late 2023.

Tandem will email all Tandem Mobi users in the United States over the coming weeks, when their software update is available, with instructions on how to add the new feature free of charge by remote software update. Tandem Mobi pumps pre-loaded with the updated software are now shipping to new customers.

“Choice is a hallmark of our offerings, and we’ve proven this commitment with the expansion of our insulin pump portfolio and extended CGM compatibilities,” said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer of Tandem Diabetes Care. “With this integration, we’re providing more flexibility for our customers and continuing our decade-long partnership with Dexcom to bring innovative and discrete solutions to people living with diabetes.”

Tandem Mobi is small enough to be worn almost anywhere3, including a coin pocket, providing users with more discretion, comfort, and options for how they manage their diabetes. Powered by Control-IQ technology, which has demonstrated in real-world studies improved time in range overnight and during the day4, Tandem Mobi connects with Dexcom G7 or Dexcom G6 to predict glucose levels 30 minutes in advance and automatically adjusts insulin, if needed, to help prevent highs and lows.

With the integration of Dexcom G7, Tandem Mobi users can also experience:

More time in closed loop with Dexcom G7’s 30-minute sensor warm-up time – faster than any other CGM on the market. 5

Additional discretion with Dexcom G7’s low-profile, all-in-one wearable.

“As the leader in connectivity, Dexcom has been the CGM of choice for the development of AID systems for over a decade,” said Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Dexcom. “We are proud to offer people with diabetes the ability to use Dexcom G7, our smallest and most accurate CGM, with Tandem Mobi to create a seamless user experience.”

For more information about Tandem Mobi and how to start the order process, please visit www.tandemdiabetes.com/mobi.

As of May, 2024. Data on file, Tandem Diabetes Care. dQ&A Q1 2024 US Diabetes Patient Voice Report. The pump should not be placed more than 12 inches (30.5 cm) above the infusion site. Doing so may result in over delivery of insulin. All published clinical trials and real-world studies of Control-IQ technology to date are based on use of Dexcom G6 CGM with the Tandem t:slim X2 insulin pump. Dexcom G7 can complete warmup within 30 minutes, whereas other CGM brands require up to an hour or longer.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems that reduce the burden of diabetes management, while creating new possibilities for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. The Company’s pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi system and the t:slim X2 insulin pump, both of which feature Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Tandem Diabetes Care is based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on X @tandemdiabetes; use #tslimX2 #TandemMobi and #TandemDiabetes.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TandemDiabetes.

Follow Tandem Diabetes Care on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tandemdiabetes.

© 2024 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. All rights reserved. Tandem Diabetes Care, the Tandem logo, Control-IQ, t:slim X2, and Tandem Mobi are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Dexcom, Dexcom G6, Dexcom G7, and any related logos and design marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Dexcom, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other third-party marks are the property of their respective owners.

Responsible Use of Control-IQ technology

Control-IQ technology does not prevent all highs and lows. Users must still bolus for meals and actively manage their diabetes. Visit tandemdiabetes.com/responsible-use for additional important safety information.

Important Safety Information

RX ONLY. Indications for Use: Tandem Mobi system: The Tandem Mobi insulin pump with interoperable technology (the pump) is intended for the subcutaneous delivery of insulin, at set and variable rates, for the management of diabetes mellitus in persons requiring insulin. The pump is able to reliably and securely communicate with compatible, digitally-connected devices, including automated insulin dosing software, to receive, execute, and confirm commands from these devices. The pump is intended for single patient, home use and requires a prescription. The pump is indicated for use in individuals 6 years of age and greater. Control-IQ technology: Control-IQ technology is intended for use with compatible integrated continuous glucose monitors (iCGMs, sold separately) and alternate controller enabled (ACE) pumps to automatically increase, decrease, and suspend delivery of basal insulin based on iCGM readings and predicted glucose values. It can also deliver correction boluses when the glucose value is predicted to exceed a predefined threshold. Control-IQ technology is intended for the management of Type 1 diabetes mellitus in persons 6 years of age and greater. Control-IQ technology is intended for single patient use. Control-IQ technology is indicated for use with NovoLog or Humalog U-100 insulin.

WARNING: Control-IQ technology should not be used by anyone under the age of 6 years old. It should also not be used in patients who require less than 10 units of insulin per day or who weigh less than 55 pounds.

Control-IQ technology is not indicated for use in pregnant women, people on dialysis, or critically ill patients. Do not use Control-IQ technology if using hydroxyurea. Users of a Tandem insulin pump and Control-IQ technology must use the insulin pump, CGM, and all other system components in accordance with their respective instructions for use; test blood glucose levels as recommended by their healthcare provider; demonstrate adequate carb-counting skills; maintain sufficient diabetes self-care skills; see healthcare provider(s) regularly; and have adequate vision and/or hearing to recognize all functions of the pump, including alerts, alarms, and reminders. The Tandem pump and the CGM transmitter and sensor must be removed before MRI, CT, or diathermy treatment. Visit tandemdiabetes.com/safetyinfo for additional important safety information.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our ability to provide the software updates for current Tandem Mobi customers and the Tandem Mobi pumps pre-loaded with Dexcom G7 integration software. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including our ability to start and continue commercial-scale manufacturing of the Tandem Mobi pumps pre-loaded with Dexcom G7 integration software, our ability to operate and maintain a system to facilitate online training for existing Tandem Mobi customers who upgrade their existing devices, and the risk that we may encounter other challenges that may delay the availability of Tandem Mobi pumps pre-loaded with Dexcom G7 integration software, as well as our ability to market, scale, and maintain the systems, personnel, and infrastructure necessary to support these integrations. These and other risks are identified and described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” heading of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events, or other factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529812588/en/