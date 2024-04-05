SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 05, 2024

April 5, 2024 
1 min read

Syndax Pharmaceuticals announced that on April 1, 2024 the Company granted inducement awards to purchase up to 164,200 shares of common stock to ten new employees under the Company’s 2023 Inducement Plan.

WALTHAM, Mass., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that on April 1, 2024 the Company granted inducement awards to purchase up to 164,200 shares of common stock to ten new employees under the Company’s 2023 Inducement Plan. The stock options will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued service relationship with Syndax through the applicable vesting dates.

About Syndax

Syndax is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company’s pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-pharmaceuticals-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-302107801.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:SNDX

Massachusetts
